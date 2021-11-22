Sembabule woman poisons self to death, baby hospitalised

Shock has gripped residents of Kabundi in Sembabule District after a woman poisoned herself and her baby after breaking up with her husband.

Angel Nanyonjo, a resident of Kabundi trading center in Matete Sub County was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital where locals were rushing her after taking poison with her 18-month baby.

According to locals, Nanyonjo and her daughter were found lying helplessly in their rental house after reportedly taking a chemical used to kill weed (24D).

Mr Alloysius Lutaya, a resident of the area, said that they were attracted by alarms from Nanyonjo’s house and they were shocked to find her helplessly on the ground with her baby whom she had also poisoned.

He said that the couple has been embroiled in wrangles since her husband John Lwebuga commonly known as Wizard Pro, reportedly married another wife and abandoned Nanyonjo.

“It’s unfortunate that we could not save her life but at least the daughter has been admitted at a local private health facility though she is still in a critical condition. We hope the health workers can save her life,” Mr Lutaya said.

Lwebuga the husband of Nanyonjo could not comment on the incident because of the shock he got after getting the information.

The southern regional police spokesperson Muhamad Nsubuga condemned the incident saying that couples should always seek help from elder persons in the community, village leaders, or police family protection unit in case of misunderstandings instead of deciding to take their lives.