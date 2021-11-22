Sembabule woman poisons self to death, baby hospitalised

According to locals, Nanyonjo and her daughter were found lying helplessly in their rental house after reportedly taking a chemical used to kill weed (24D). Photo | Courtesy

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • Angel Nanyonjo, a resident of Kabundi trading center in Matete Sub County was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital where locals were rushing her after taking poison with her 18-month baby.

Shock has gripped residents of Kabundi in Sembabule District after a woman poisoned herself and her baby after breaking up with her husband.

