Send to jail only those who deserve to be there – CJ 

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has urged judicial officers to ensure only those sent to jail deserve to be there.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of eight judicial officers at the Kampala High Court, the head of the Judiciary said prisons are crowded and should now accommodate only those who deserve to be there.

“You must bear in mind that with increased judicial officers across the country, there is proportionate pressure on prison services. Let us ensure the people we send to jail deserve to be there. Let us timely deliver our judgments and let us deal with bail applications promptly and conscientiously,” he said.

He also cautioned judicial officers against denying bail to suspects by imposing tough release terms.

“Bail should not be unreasonably denied by imposing impossible terms, but the court must always guard against absconding. Accused persons due for mandatory release should be timely processed and sent to the High Court, which should also act promptly,” the Chief Justice said.

He also asked the judicial officers to be ambassadors of the Judiciary.

“The Judicial Oath and the Judicial Code of Conduct should be your guardrail and source of inspiration, if you are to perform effectively in accordance with the demands of your judicial office, under the new Judiciary. The six major principles that underpin our Judicial Code of Conduct are the following: independence, impartiality, integrity, propriety, equality, competence and diligence,” he said.

The judicial officers include Mr Rogers Kinobe Binega, Ms Goretti Arinaitwe, Ms Suzanne Aisia Musooli, Mr Ivan Nkwasibwe, and Ms Angella Mutatiina Natukunda, who are deputy registrars.

Others are Mr Alison Nasasira and Mr Joseph Sabiiti Omara, who are both Grade One Magistrates and Ms Juliet Komugisha, an acting assistant registrar..

Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera cautioned the new recruits against perverting justice for personal gains.