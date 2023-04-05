Senior four student arrested for sodomising 8-year-old boy  

The police in Buikwe District have arrested a 19 –year- old senior four student for allegedly sodomising and defiling an an eight- year -old pupil.

The incident reportedly occurred on April 2, 2023 in Bunyangira Village in Kawolo Sub County in Buikwe District.

Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, confirmed to this publication on Wednesday that the suspect is currently detained at Lugazi Central Police Station pending investigations.

Ms Butoto said the suspect is a student of Namataba Secondary School while the victim is a pupil of Bibo Church of Uganda Primary School –both located in Buikwe District.

“This case was reported to the police by the father of the victim. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime, but told detectives that bad spirits had possessed him,”Ms Butoto said.

“I want to assure the public that our detectives are ongoing to establish more facts surrounding the lifestyle of the suspect so that justice is delivered,” she added.