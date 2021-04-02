Senior four student found dead hours to sit her final exam paper

By Ronald Kabanza More by this Author

Police in Rukungiri District in western Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a senior four student at Rukungiri High School was found dead just hours to sit her final examination paper.

The body of Brenda Ankunda who was supposed to sit her final examination paper on April 1, 2021 was retrieved from Kahengye stream on Wednesday after she left home on Monday saying she was going to school to prepare for her final paper.

Ankunda was last week reportedly sent home after writing her Agriculture paper with instructions that she would return Thursday to sit her Literature in Kiswahili exams.

However, the school administrators told this reporter Thursday that they waited for her to show up for hours in vain until when they decided to contact her parents only to be told she had left home on March 29, 2021 saying she was going to school.

The school head teacher, Mr Robert Mbasa, said they waited for Ankunda up to 11am on Thursday before they decided to contact her family in Bugangari sub- County.

“We sent Brenda home last week to prepare herself with instructions that she would return this week for her last paper today (April 1). Today, we waited for her to show but by 11am she was nowhere to be seen. That’s when we decided to contact her family members but to our surprised we were told she left home on Monday evening to come to school,”Mr Mbasa said.

Advertisement

“Brenda left home on Monday evening for school but today morning, we were surprised to receive a phone call from the school administrators asking us her whereabouts,” said a family member who asked not to be named in this story.

When Ankunda’s family on Thursday went to police to report a missing person, they were shocked to learn that a body of unidentified woman which police had retrieved from the stream on Wednesday was that of their daughter.

Police said they retrieved the body from Kahengye stream and took it to Rwakabengo Health Centre III mortuary for postmortem as they waited for relatives to claim it.

By press time Thursday evening, detectives were still investigating the cause of Ankunda’s death, according to Mr Victor Arimpa, the Rukungiri police CID.



