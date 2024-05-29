Senior police officer beaten up by gang, robbed 

A Superintendent of the Police (SP) is the latest victim of violence by a city gang after he was attacked, beaten up and robbed of unspecified amount of money and electronics.

SP Frederick Baguma was attacked at his home in Busabala Parish, Makindye Ssabagabo in Wakiso District at around 3am on Tuesday.

The deputy spokesman of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police Luke Owoyesigyire, said four suspects have been arrested for allegedly being behind the attack of the officers attached to Police Canine Unit.

“The assailants gained access to the home of the officer when he was asleep. They stole a flat screen television valued at Shs1.2 million, a bag that contained an unspecified amount of money before inflicting injuries on the victim. The suspects later fled the crime scene,” Mr Owoyesigyire said on Wednesday.

The attack on the police officer is among the many incidents of violence that urban dwellers are experiencing in the country lately.

Gangs have been raiding homes and also attacking people on the road with pavers and flying kicks, especially at night. Hundreds of victims have been killed or left injured in the attacks registered over the years.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the suspects in the officer’s incident are being questioned with the purpose of recovering stolen items.

“With the help of the canine unit, our detectives were able to track down the suspects. They haven’t yet revealed where they kept the stolen items. That is now our main focus,” he said.

SP Baguma is currently admitted in hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Increase in crime has prompted the military to join the hunt down of perpetrators. The police have also reactivated the Police Flying Squad Unit that will work with the crime intelligence units to ensure that the criminals are tracked down.