Senior Six student found dead in dormitory ceiling

A senior six student of Comprehensive College Kitetika in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District has been found dead.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, has identified the deceased as Jane Nabikolo, 18.

Her lifeless body was found lying in the ceiling of the school dormitory on Thursday night.

“The deceased was found dead lying down on her chest in the ceiling of the dormitory but the cause of death is still under investigation right now,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Preliminary police findings indicate that on March 22, 2021, the deceased, who had health complications, went to the school head teacher and asked for permission to return home and pick money for medicine, which was reportedly granted.

However, fellow students say that she remained at school and was last seen around midday on March 22, 2021.

The school management informed police detectives that they had reached out to her parents after failing to receive confirmation from home that she had arrived there.

“The deceased’s mother, Ms Sarah Nantongo, told the school she hadn't seen her daughter and on March 31, she reported a case of a missing person to police. Investigations started right away until Nabikolo was discovered dead on Thursday night,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Police said that scene of crime officers couldn’t conclusively determine the actual cause of the death of the student and took the body to the city mortuary Mulago for postmortem as inquiries are still ongoing. This is the second case of a candidate dying in a mysterious manner this week.

The first incident was reported in Rukungiri District where a Senior Four candidate of Rukungiri High School was found dead a day to the completion of her Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams.