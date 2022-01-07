Septic murder case: Court denies Onebe bail

Mr Francis Onebe, the suspect in court last year. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Ruling. “There is no doubt that Onebe is suffering from grave illnesses, he is most likely to interfere with the state witnesses and the ongoing investigations given the fact that the scene of crime is his home and most of the witnesses are likely to be his relatives,” Justice Paul Gadenya of the High Court.

Court has declined to grant bail to senior accountant Francis Onebe, who is accused of murdering his wife, arguing that he will elude the prosecution .
Justice Paul Gadenya Wolimbwa of the High Court yesterday ruled that Mr Onebe failed to prove that he is not a flight risk, and that he will not interfere with prosecution witnesses once released on bail, pending the hearing of his case.

