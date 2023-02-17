Serere by-elections: NRM promises late Okabe’s son a job

Top wigs of the ruling NRM, who have pitched camp in Teso to campaign for their party candidate ahead of next week’s Serere County by-elections, have said they will offer the late Patrick Okabe’s son a job should he lose the election.

This came after NRM fronted Mr Phillip Oucor as their preferred choice.

Okabe’s son, Mr Emmanuel Omoding, is running as an independent candidate but NRM-leaning.

Mr Samuel Eyenga, the mobiliser at the NRM secretariat, told residents of Kanyangan Trading Centre that arrangements were underway to have Mr Omoding meet President Museveni on Tuesday next week.

“We are going to have a job for him soon,” Mr Eyenga said.

Ms Harriet Nakamya, the Serere RDC, who is also campaigning for Mr Oucor, said President Museveni would rally support for the NRM candidate.

But Mr Omoding said the by-election would not be won on propaganda, but by the manifesto put to the electorate.

“The opponent has run out of issues to give to the people of Serere County by crafting whatever lies they deem can draw people to them,” he said.

What others say

Mr Martin Onguruco, an Independent candidate, while addressing rallies in Ocapa Town Council on Wednesday, said he would ensure construction of roads in Serere County.

He said improved transport would enhance development due to easy access to the market. “When you offer me your mandate, I will make sure I lobby for low cost tarmac seal for our town councils,” Mr Onguruco added.

Mr Emmanuel Eratu, an FDC candidate, while campaigning in Kyere Sub-county, said Serere lacks a person who can lobby for the welfare of the people.

“I promise to be the unifying factor, which Serere currently lacks, we are torn apart, and as soon as we are there, I have the solution to diffuse the tension trying to tear us apart,” Mr Eratu, who was in the company of his party president, Mr Patrick Amuriat, said.