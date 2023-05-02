Seven arrested as Kyambogo University students strike

Police have arrested at least seven Kyambogo University students following their protest over missing marks, delayed allowances for government sponsored students and exorbitant charges on tuition, among others.

­The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed this in his address to the media on Tuesday. Students arrested include Kyambogo guild president Michael Wafula Edrine who is said to have led the strike.

Some students gesture after they were arrested as they protested at Kyambogo University on May 2, 2023. PHOTO/COURTESY

Police on Tuesday used teargas to disperse the protesting students before effecting the arrests.

According to guild speaker Bruce Ahikire, his colleagues may be released on Wednesday for fear that they might incite violence if released immediately.

In his conversation with the chief of security, Ahikire said he estimated 15 students were arrested. A student identified as Kakamiza allegedly jumped off the police van.

He added that “The remaining ones are also threatening to mobilise even tomorrow.”

He claimed that the University authorities did not heed to the students’ concerns despite the numerous letters sent to the administrators of the public learning institution.

Students claim that they were motivated to strike following a Shs50,000 fine for one that fails to pay full tuition within six weeks. Other protestors cited the delay of handing about Shs700, 000 allowances to students under government sponsorship.

"We don’t know whether the government had sent the money yet and it hasn't reached due to technical problems or it’s the university that has denied releasing the money to the students’ accounts," student Taremwa Hassan said.