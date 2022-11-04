Seven teenagers arrested for staging illegal roadblocks in Kisoro

The police in Kisoro District have arrested seven male juveniles for staging illegal roadblocks and robbing local residents of their valuables during night hours in Kisoro District.

The Kisoro District Police Commander, SP Richard Musisi, confirmed the arrest saying the suspects are between 15 and 17 years and they include a Primary Seven candidate.

“On Wednesday night, the four juveniles were arrested by the locals that later handed them to police after finding them staging illegal roadblocks and stealing people’s property. They were found in possession of slashers, machetes and other sharp objects for use while attacking people. Recently they waylaid an employee of a certain commercial bank near Saaza grounds and injured him before taking off with his valuable properties,” he said, adding that another group of three was also arrested on Thursday.

Preliminary information indicates that the suspects have been jumping over school fences during night hours to stage illegal roadblocks and they would use the stolen money to buy alcohol and other drug substances.

"I'm told that Askaris guarding these schools are 60 years and above. What is this man at 60 years going to do? Please, the school proprietors, I know you are in a business but come over to us and we recommend to you private security companies that have Askaris that can overcome these challenges," Mr Musisi said.

All the suspects shall be aligned in courts of law and charged with aggravated robbery once the police investigations are complete.