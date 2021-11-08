Shoddy work, delays cost  Roko hotel project in Jinja

Roko staff attend a workshop recently. The construction company has had its contract on a two-storeyed building housing Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute in Jinja cancelled over alleged shoddy work. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Tausi Nakato

What you need to know:

  • The company was supposed to have completed works on a building housing Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute a year ago.
  • The government secured funding for the project through the International Development Association (IDA) and World Bank through its Competitiveness and Enterprise Development Project (CEDP).

Roko Construction finds itself in a spot of bother after losing part of a Shs19b contract over alleged shoddy works and delays.
The construction company was supposed to have completed expansion works on a two-storeyed building housing Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) in Jinja City a year ago. 

