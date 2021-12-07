Shortage of funds hinder anti-domestic violence fight

The district probation office and the Child and Family Protection Unit of the Police have now opted to use radio programmes to sensitise against teenage pregnancies and gender-based violence. PHOTO | FILE

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Statistics. Records from the district probation officer indicate that 1,058 cases of teenage pregnancies were recorded in 2019, 1,312 cases in 2020 and about 1,000 cases from January to October 2021.

Authorities in Kabale District have said lack of transport means and adequate funding is hindering community mobilisation against gender-based violence and teenage pregnancy.

