Shot officer’s leg amputated

Police Constable Robert Mukebezi being assisted by his colleague Christine Kabarungi and wife Barbara Ninsiima at Mulago Hospital Causality ward on Sunday. PHOTO / STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • The medical team at Victoria Hospital in Kampala, where the operation was carried out yesterday evening, told Police Constable (PC) Robert Mukebezi’s colleagues that it was the only way to save his life.

The police traffic officer, who was shot by a soldier attached to Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) on Sunday morning, has had his leg amputated.

