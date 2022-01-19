Shot officer’s leg amputated

The police traffic officer, who was shot by a soldier attached to Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) on Sunday morning, has had his leg amputated.

The medical team at Victoria Hospital in Kampala, where the operation was carried out yesterday evening, told Police Constable (PC) Robert Mukebezi’s colleagues that it was the only way to save his life.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire yesterday confirmed the decision to amputate PC Mukebezi’s leg, and added that they have established a team that would counsel the affected officer and his relatives to accept the new reality as the police pursue justice.

“He is still in the theatre at Victoria Hospital where the operation is ongoing. We are praying for him to pull through. A team of health experts has been established to manage him emotionally as he recovers,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Background

The unarmed Mukebezi was seated in the passenger seat in a tow truck while escorting a military vehicle, a Toyota Prado TX, which was being towed from an accident scene in Ntinda to Kira Police Station, when a military double cabin pick-up truck intercepted them. The soldiers ordered them to hand over the car, but Mr Mukebezi requested that he does so at the police station after a formal process.

One of soldiers then fired in the air before his colleague shot at the traffic officer, injuring the officer’s leg.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) identified the shooter as Corporal Bashir Mango Babangida, whom they said was on the run.

However, they didn’t disclose the shooter’s Force number, which has raised doubt on several security forces’ social media groups about the identity of the real shooter.

The army is yet to name the officer who was assigned to the ill-fated Prado TX.

The bullet is said to have damaged the officer’s artery, and doctors took the decision to amputate his leg to save his life.

The operation would have been carried out on Monday, but the medics reportedly tasked the patient’s colleagues to first look for blood that would be transfused to the patient during and after the surgery.

The police officers rushed to Nakasero Blood Bank that helped them organise a blood donation drive to be able to get the units the hospital wanted.

Kira Road Police Station commanders yesterday mobilised their colleagues and they donated blood at their office.

Mr Owoyesigyire said they were able to donate several units of blood needed and handed it to Nakasero Blood Bank. The blood bank in turn gave the hospital the units required for the patient.

Senior police officers weren’t able to comment on the future of Mr Mukebezi in the Force given the fact that he will have disabilities.

The police don’t hire officers with disabilities. However, they allow some officers who have got disabilities during the course of their duties to remain in the Force on a case-by-case basis.

