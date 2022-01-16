President Museveni (right) and First Lady Janet at State House Entebbe. State House has requested for Shs39.3b to renovate the Entebbe State House, Nakasero State Lodge, and 24 other upcountry State lodges PHOTO/FILE. 

|

Shs230b presidential pledges budget could build 58 schools

By  Faith Amongin  &  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • If State House has its way in the coming financial year, it could have a whopping Shs704.5b to spend on things such as mobilisation and unfulfilled pledges of the President.
  • Faith Amongin & Derrick Kiyonga explore how key sectors would be uplifted if some of the requested funds are injected in them.

On Wednesday, the junior minister for Economic Monitoring, Mr Peter Ogwang, tabled before the parliamentary Committee on Presidential Affairs the State House budget framework paper for Financial Year 2022/2023. 

