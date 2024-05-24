Shs8b Mary Stuart Hall renovation works to commence next week

Makerere University is set to embark on a major renovation project, with Mary Stuart Hall being the first to undergo a facelift.

The university has confirmed receiving Shs8 billion in funds from the government to facilitate the renovation, which is expected to commence next week.

In a letter dated May 21, the Dean of Students, Ms Winfred Kabumbuli, informed students that the renovation works will begin immediately after the semester ends.

"Please ensure that you take all your belongings with you as you leave for the holidays. Accordingly, new accommodation arrangements will be communicated in due course," the letter reads in part.

Students are expected to break off for a long holiday on May 25, and upon their return, they will be accommodated in alternative residences.

"The university management is arranging alternative accommodation for residents when they return for the next semester," said Mr Yusuf Kiranda, the University Secretary.

The renovation works will include a complete overhaul of the structure, fittings, and amenities.

"The university management is committed to providing a conducive living and learning environment for our students," said Mr Kiranda.

This renovation project is part of the university's efforts to address the dilapidated state of its halls of residence.

In 2022, students were relocated from Lumumba Hall to pave the way for its renovation, which is now nearing completion.

Students have for long been raising concerns over the poor state of the halls, citing leakages, lack of water supply, and filthy conditions that put their health at risk.