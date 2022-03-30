Siamese twin separated at Soroti hospital turns one

A conjoined twin, who was separated from her sister, who died at birth, turned one year at the weekend.

While marking the milestone, doctors from Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, who carried out the operation on March 26, 2021 assured Ms Joyce Alinga that her child is of sound medical condition.

The team of doctors and nurses made the assurance to the family and clan members on Sunday during birthday celebrations at Aojangor Village, Obalanga Sub-county, Kapelebyong District.

Dr Joseph Epodoi, a senior surgeon and consultant at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, said a recent examination showed that the child is fully normal.

“After the baby was discharged from hospital, we continued monitoring, and we thank the family for showing commitment in observing precautionary measures,” Dr Epodoi said.

He added that they are overjoyed to see that the child turned one year and has started mwalking.

In March last year, Dr Epodoi led a team of 14 medical workers to perform a historic surgery of separating the surviving Siamese twin from the dead one, after their mother, Ms Alinga, and her relatives failed to access the service from Mulago National Referral Hospital.

The frustrated family then returned to Soroti hospital where the team of specialists successfully managed to separate the surviving twin.

Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, who was present at the thanksgiving on Sunday, commended medics for working tirelessly to save lives.

Lt Gen Elwelu said when the historic surgery went viral he was one among the many who congratulated the medical staff at Soroti hospital.

“Your dedication started manifesting way back in 2003, we shall continue praying for you,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mulago separates Siamese twins

Fr Deo Oteko of St Andrew Obalanga Catholic Parish, who led the thanksgiving mass, said in every profession, dedication and love are key in ensuring professionalism and success.

He also cautioned service providers against segregating against the poor.

Ms Alinga said she will always praise the medical team at Soroti hospital for the commitment and care they have continued to show to her baby.

About conjoined twins

Conjoined twins are two babies born physically connected to each other.

This type of twins develop when an early embryo only partially separates to form two individuals. Although two foetuses will develop from this embryo, they will remain physically connected — most often at the chest, abdomen or pelvis.

Conjoined twins may also share one or more internal organs. Though many conjoined twins are not alive when born (stillborn) or die shortly after birth, advances in surgery and technology have improved survival rates.