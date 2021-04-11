Sick Lord Mayor Lukwago taken to Nairobi

By JAMES KABENGWA More by this Author

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has been rushed to Nairobi for treatment after developing complications.

"Following a recurring dizziness, persistent abdominal discomfort and severe chest pain despite attending several medical facilities in Kampala including Lubaga Hospital, Platinum Hospital, Case Hospital, Norvik Hospital among others, the Lord Mayor was referred to Nairobi Hospital for further management,"' Lukwago's deputy Doreen Nyanjura told the media.

This is the second time he is being flown to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, for specialized treatment in a period of about five months having spent two weeks in Nairobi hospital in November last year.

However, Nyanjura said she "spoke to the Lord Mayor today (Sunday) morning and he is stable and undergoing numerous tests."

But the Principal of the National Unity Platform, Bobi Wine- said in a Facebook statement on Sunday morning he was praying for the Lord Mayor.

“We are praying for you my brother Erias Lukwago. May the healing hand of the almighty touch you. Get well soon,” Bobi Wine wrote.

Last year, Lukwago received treatment at Nairobi hospital after detection of acute anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction to some foods, insects, stings and medicine.

Medics say, this condition causes the immune system to overreact to the allergen by releasing chemical, subjecting one to shock causing a drop in blood pressure and blockage in breath.

On Monday last week during the requiem mass for deceased Kampala archbishop, Dr. Cyprian Lwanga, Lukwago was evacuated from Lubaga cathedral after his health reportedly deteriorated.

He was helped out of the church by two men including his personal Assistant Elvis Kintu.

His sugar levels went down, according to sources. Hours later on the same day, Nyanjura issued a statement that her boss had suffered “discomfort” and was taken to Lubaga hospital where he received first aid but was discharged and "told to go home and rest."

