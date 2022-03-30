Skills hub gives hope to Mubende jobless youth

“I am a teacher and I have always wanted to acquire hands-on skills to start up a side business to supplement my monthly salary, now that this opportunity has come, I will be among the first people to enrol,” Ms Maurine Namuyiga, a teacher at Mubende Infant Primary School, says after receiving the news about the industrial hub government has set up in the district.

The hub, located in Kibuye-Vuga Village, Kitenga Sub-county, is complete and ready to receive its first cohort of learners. It is expected to be officially launched by President Museveni later this year, enrolling learners from the districts of Mityana, Mubende, Kassanda, Kiboga, and Kyankwanzi.

Mr Focus Ssewanyana, the Mubende District youth chairperson, says many youth in the district are currently loitering on the streets due to lack of employable skills.

“We are happy that such a big skilling project is being hosted in our district. Skills in catering, bakery, weaving, tailoring, carpentry, welding, shoe making, stone cutting and ceramics are going to be provided to enable fellow youth directly participate in the cash economy,” he says.

Mr Ssewanyana says youth who will fail to cease this opportunity and acquire hands-on skills should blame themselves.

“Opportunities come and people ignore them, this time if we don’t cease this chance and get skills, we should blame nobody but ourselves,” he says.

Mr Joseph Ssekiranda, a youth in Mubende Town, says many of his colleagues have obtained university degrees but failed to get the white collar jobs they studied for.

“I am sure those who will be enrolled will acquire additional skills, which will enable them create their own jobs,” he says.

While touring the industrial hub on Friday, the State House Comptroller, Ms Jane Barekye, warned local leaders against selecting beneficiaries based on political affiliation.

“ Even all the districts which are to be served by the Mubende industrial hub should get an equal number of beneficiaries per course,” she said.

She said training at the industrial hub will be free and after attaining skills, equipment will be available for beneficiaries to practice what they have learnt.

“The government has done its part and the onus is now on the youth to embrace this project; It will be unfortunate if the youth don’t use the facility to acquire the skills,” she said.

Mr Michael Tabaaro, the chairperson of Kitenga Sub-county, appealed to the State House team to give residents of Kitenga the first priority to attain skills at the hub since they are the host sub-county.

He said the industrial hub, even before commissioning, has already caused development following the extension of electricity to the area.

“Some years ago, we could not imagine that electricity will extend to our area by now, but because of this project, electricity is here and residents are now hopeful that it will reach their respective homes,” he said.

Ms Mary Jessica Nankabirwa, the deputy chief administrative officer,applauded President Museveni for selecting Mubende District to host the industrial hub and pledged total support for the programme.

“I am going to ensure that residents in Mubende District, especially the youth, benefit from this initiative by acquiring the skills needed in the job market at a free cost,” she said

The industrial hub, whose construction started in 2019, sits on a 52-acre piece of land, which was donated by the district.