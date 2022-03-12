Govt to construct 259 seed schools - Janet

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni has said her government plans to construct up to 259 seed schools in several Sub Counties across the country.

She noted that the construction, under the Inter-Government Fiscal Transfer (UgIFT) programme, will be handled in three phases; the first one covering 117, the second one will cover 115 and 27 schools in the third phase.

Ms Museveni, in a speech read on her behalf by Government Chief Whip, Thomas Tayebwa while commissioning Kigarama Seed School in Sheema District on Friday, said some Sub Counties, divisions and town councils, especially the newly created ones will not be covered because of resource constraints.

Kigarama Seed School is one of the schools constructed in the first phase.

According to the minister, government remains committed to implementing its policy of ensuring that there is a government secondary school in every Sub County.

"As we implement the UgIFT programme, the Ministry has observed the challenge of lack of critical amenities such as electricity and water in some seed schools being constructed and this is mostly in those located in hard-to- reach areas, " Ms Museveni said before asking the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development which coordinates the implementation of the programme to prioritize the provision of these critical services to the schools.

Sheema Chief Administration Officer, Mr John Betungura said Shs 2.5 billion has been spent on the construction of Kigarama Seed School.

"This is a fully fledged school with teachers’ houses, a library, administration and class room blocks, computer laboratory with 28 computers, a multipurpose hall and a playground,” he said.

The school head teacher, Mr George Bafaki said there are 65 students, 38 of whom are girls in senior one and two.

The school started on January, 27, 2022.

Mr Tayebwa offered university education scholarship to the pioneer student, Victor Ashaba.

Relatedly, State Minister for Luwero Triangle and Rwenzori region in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms Alice Kaboyo has promised to lobby for hydro power connection for the newly constructed Seed Secondary Schools in Uganda to enable them operationalize the computer laboratories as one way of promoting information communication technology.

Ms Kabayo made the remarks while commissioning Rwamucucu Seed Secondary Secondary School in Rukiga District where she asked parents and all stakeholders to take their children to the newly constructed Seed Secondary schools so as to support the government programme of human resource development through quality education.

The state minister for Luwero and Rwenzori, Ms Alice Kaboyo (2nd left) and the Rukiga Resident District Commissioner, Ms Pulkeria Muhindo (Left) hand over the picture of Rwamucucu Seed Secondary School to the Rukiga district leaders shortly after she commissioned the school on March 9, 2022. PHOTO/ ROBERT MUHEREZA.

“Whereas the ministry of education is aware of the challenges of electricity and water at some of the newly constructed Seed Secondary Schools, I will join the Members of Parliament to lobby for funds for the extension of hydroelectric power connection to all the newly constructed Seed Secondary schools in the country so that the constructed computer laboratories and Information Technology centers can be useful to the learners,” Ms Kaboyo said.