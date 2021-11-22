Sky wars: Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda carriers expand as Ethiopian, KQ falter

he Uganda Airlines airbus on arrival at Entebbe airport on February 2.  PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • The change in fortunes has seen the Ugandan, Tanzania and Rwandan national carriers, backed by the state, shift their models to expansion, both on aircraft and routes, as they seek to pick up business lost by their bigger, older rivals, and set up their own hubs.

As East Africa’s leading carriers Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways grapple with financial and politically instigated crises, regional carriers Air Tanzania, Uganda Airlines and RwandAir have laid out plans to eat the big boys’ lunch.

