Son beats up 65-year-old father over ‘Emyooga’ funds

Mr Edward Ssenkungu,65, the NRM Chairperson for Rakai Town Council sheds tears after narrating his experience of being beaten by his son over a presidential initiative in Rakai District on January 18. PHOTO/AMBROSE MUSASIZI

By  Ambrose Musasizi

What you need to know:

  • Mr Joshua Kananura the Rakai District Police Commander said he was going to summon both the father and son to get clear information.

Police in Rakai District are investigating circumstances under which Mr Robert Ssembatya allegedly beat up his 65-year-old father over ‘Emyooga’ funds.

