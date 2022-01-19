Son beats up 65-year-old father over ‘Emyooga’ funds

Police in Rakai District are investigating circumstances under which Mr Robert Ssembatya allegedly beat up his 65-year-old father over ‘Emyooga’ funds.

According to Mr Edward Ssenkungu who is also the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Chairperson of Rakai Town Council, his son was very violent as he influenced other members in the Kooki County Welding SACCO to eliminate him (Mr Ssenkungu) from the association.

“However much Ssembatya is my son, he forced me out of the Emwooga SACCO and when I went to his home to consult why he did so, he instead beat me up like a child”, he explained during a Tuesday meeting where Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the State Minister for Micro-finance held conducted monitoring on the Emyooga SACCOs in Rakai District.

He added that he has tried so much to engage responsible authorities so that they intervene for him to get justice but in vain.

“…and that’s why I have decided to report to these people from Micro finance support center (MSC),” he tearfully added.

However, Mr Ssembatya refuted his father’s claims saying that Mr Ssenkungu wanted to be made the Chairperson of their SACCO without elections, contrary to the laws of the association.

“We gathered as welders of the SACCO and elected our Chairperson who scored more votes than him. We however compensated him by offering him the Vice Chairperson post which he rejected and then decided to quit,” he said.

Mr Ssembatya further said that his father is so much welcome in the SACCO as long as he forms an association with eligible members who will be saving to later be given money to invest in their welding businesses.

Mr Joshua Kananura the Rakai District Police Commander said he was going to summon both the father and son to get clear information.

“We have to investigate more about this wielding SACCO and whoever is wrong shall be dealt with accordingly,” he told this reporter.

Meanwhile, Mr Kasolo urged all SACCO members to maintain the saving culture.

“Whichever SACCO performs well shall be added more money into it equivalent but to at least Shs20m,” he explained.

‘Emyooga’ is a Presidential initiative commenced in 2021 to eighteen categories of skilled people in every constituency and aimed at boosting the livelihood incomes of the existing groups of people doing the same job.