Soroti health staff lay down tools over arrests

Public health workers in Soroti City have laid down their tools in protest over what they describe as unlawful arrests by security personnel.

Several patients in public health centres on Friday remained unattended as the medical staff stayed away.

Dr Alfred Anyonga, the-in-charge of Princes Diana Memorial Health Centre IV, said they are not amused with how they are treated by security agencies during routine supervision.

He said the arrests by security officials have affected work morale, a reason they have laid down their tools.

The affected facilities included Opuyo Health Centre III, Majengo Health Centre III, Kichinjaja Health Centre III and Arapai Health Centre III.

Mr Anyonga said issues affecting health workers have been happening for quite a long time and that the situation is getting out of hand.

“Massive arrests of our health workers is acceptable and we need this revised,” he said.





He acknowledged that the health sector has gaps in supervision due to some senior positions being held by incompetent personnel.

“We want to provide effective supervision but this will only come from competent and knowledgeable leaders,” Mr Anyonga said.

Mr Justus Cherop Kiplangat, the president of Uganda Nurses and Midwives Association, noted that workers are not happy about the unlawful arrests, which, he said, must stop.

“I am sounding a warning; arresting a health worker does not mean you arrest them unlawfully but within government procedures,” he said.

“We are appealing to our leaders and government to always summon the workers,” he said.

Mr Cherop also appealed to the government to recruit the right people into the right positions for effective supervision of public health services.

Speaking to this publication, the Resident City Commissioner, Mr Peter Pex Paak, said the strike is illegal and workers should resume work.

“We arrested people who neglected their duties from Friday to Monday and decided to come late on Monday,” he said.

He said the workers should clean up the mess in their house before they start blaming people for unlawful arrests.