Soroti Hospital receives equipment

Soroti Regional Referral Hospital has received a donation of medical equipment costing over Shs100M from the Cure project based in Canada.

Among the equipment that was donated were incubators for neonatal, blood warmers, lab kits, and oxygen concentrators.

According to Dr Abiola Opeitum, the inventor of the idea, the needs assessment was meant to be done for four years, but the shipping costs prevented them from doing so due to challenges.

"I pray that before the needs assessment expires, we will be able to ship another container to Soroti Hospital," she said.

She prayed that the second consignment would not take long to reach the facility.

Doctor Joseph Epodoi, senior consultant at the SRRH, says the equipment has come at a time when they were struggling to handle patients due to a lack of some important equipment.

He mentioned that the hospital has become too small saying it needs a bigger place to also accommodate most of the equipment.

"Some of this equipment needs places with cool temperatures but we have distributed them to various units," he said.

Dr Charles Okhadi, District Health Officer Soroti, emphasized that the equipment will go a long way in improving patient care and patient survival.

SRRH's staff were tasked by Mr Okhadi to handle the equipment very well so they could serve the purpose effectively.

"Our role now is to use the equipment as if it were our own to ensure longevity and to serve better,” he said.

Mr James Okello, the academic registrar, at Soroti University, commended the donors saying they have been yearning for this kind of equipment.

He said that the equipment will support the students during their studies and will gain knowledge which in return they will use to offer better and quality services to the facility.

“We as a university feel we are also going to benefit from these and once we send out students, they will gain knowledge and serve our people better," Mr Okello said.

Additionally, he acknowledged that the university has offered 50 acres of land to the hospital as part of its continuous cooperation with it.