Soroti Hospital staff housing project kicks off

Soroti Regional Referral Hospital has handed over the site to Geses Uganda Limited to kick off the construction of houses for the blood bank staff.

The blood bank which is 90 per cent nearing completion is under construction in Arapai, Soroti City. The staff housing project is expected to house four workers in each of the four housing units.

Ms Martha Ajilong, head of blood transfusion centre at Soroti Regional Hospital told this reporter Wednesday that the construction of the staff houses will conveniently help staff accomplish their tasks timely and effectively.

“Having the blood processed here and staff residing closer to the blood bank makes it convenient for the staff as well as the patients," he said.

She added that currently the blood transfusion centre at Soroti, has 10 workers but will have other members after the construction of blood bank is complete.

Dr Joseph Epodoi, senior executive consultant at Soroti Regional Hospital applauded the government for bringing services closer, saying it will improve the efficiency of the workers.

He urged the contractor to finish the project on time and also emphasized the quality of work.

The Soroti Deputy Resident City Commissioner, James Small Chemutai cautioned the contractor on the quality of work and pledged to monitor the works regularly to ensure that value for money is realized.