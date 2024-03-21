Soroti University gets multimillion ICT hub

Minister for ICT, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has launched the Soroti University ICT innovation Hub aimed at increasing access and usage of ICT infrastructure and services in Uganda.

The minister assured the university that they will continue to support the institution to speed up digital technology in the country.

“I am giving you assurance that we shall continue supporting you to make sure the country is digitalized and also address infrastructural challenges,” he said.

Dr Baryomunsi added that the ICT hub will offer opportunities to the many jobless population within Teso.

Professor John Robert Ikoja, the Vice Chancellor of Soroti University said that the project aims at supporting the youth in the area.

He also mentioned that the ICT hub will serve as the resource center expected to breach the gap in ICT while developing local content.

Mr Christopher Egau, the Project Manager as well as the Dean of the School of Engineering and Technology, however said they are still faced with a challenge of Internet and power fluctuation at the institution.

Ms Amina Zawede, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of ICT, said that the ministry has so far supported Muni, Kabale and now Soroti universities with Shs250million as startup capital.

She has encouraged the university administration to bring in special incentives to grow Teso.

“Let us see how we can grow it together to develop Teso," she said.

She called upon locals in Teso to embrace the initiative and also not fear to visit the university saying it is meant for all.