South Sudanese detained in Uganda over woman killed in bar

Kira Division Police are investigating a case in which a South Sudan national and others on the run allegedly killed a woman identified as Bianca.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan area said that the incident happened around 2am yesterday in Janda Zone, Namugongo Division, Wakiso District.

Final moments

Mr Owoyesigyire said the victim was involved in a confrontation with three men, including the South Sudanese national.

Police said some witnesses explained that the dispute between the trio and the deceased were about her phone, which led to a violent altercation resulting in her death.

The South Sudanese national is currently held at Kira Division Police.

“The search for his accomplices is ongoing,” Mr Owoyesigyire said, adding that Bianca’s body has been transported to City Mortuary Mulago for postmortem examination.

Mr Micheal Ssendawula, the LC1 chairman of Nsawa Zone, said Bianca’s body was found at Sunset bar.

He told this publication that both the deceased and the accused are residents of his area but was not sure if they were had known each other for some time.