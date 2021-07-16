UPDF spy shoots man dead in bar over woman

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the shooting, but could neither confirm that the shooter was a soldier or not

The police are hunting a Uganda People’s Defence Forces officer at the rank of Major suspected to be attached to Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence after he allegedly shot a civilian dead in a bar brawl.

The officer, whose identity has been concealed by the police because he hasn’t been arrested yet to give his side of the story, allegedly shot dead Magidu Mugwanya, 43, at a bar owned by a one Patience in Nateete Parish, Rubaga Division in Kampala City last Wednesday night.

Ms Patience has since been arrested for operating a bar in contravention of the Ministry of Health guidelines.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the shooting, but could neither confirm that the shooter was a soldier or not.

“Let us first arrest the suspect then I will be confident to identify him. What I can confirm is that Magidu Mugwanya was shot dead in a bar and the suspect is still at large, but we have a clue on his identity,” he said yesterday.

Efforts to get a comment from the Defence ministry spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, were futile. Our calls went unanswered.

Twenty nine days ago, President Museveni imposed a lockdown and ordered closure of bars and other businesses to stop the spread of coronavirus that has left 2,249 people dead. However, many bars have continued to operate in disregard of the guidelines.

It is alleged that the UPDF officer and the deceased were at the bar when they developed a disagreement over a woman.

According to police statements, the suspect removed his pistol and shot Mugwanya dead.

After the shooting, the suspect took off. Other revellers joined him.

Mr Owoyesigyire said: “Our scene of crime officers found two cartridges of a pistol firearm at the scene. They have been exhibited and they will be examined by forensic experts to establish the firearm that was used and its owner.”

The suspect was identified after recording statements of the owner of the bar and her workers.

“A search was also conducted inside the deceased’s vehicle, which was recovered a few metres from where he was shot. Investigations are still on with a view of identifying the suspect, is who also known by some eyewitnesses,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.

In 2013, Pte Patrick Odongo attached to Mbuya Army Headquarters allegedly shot three people dead including his lover.

In December, 2012, Lance Cpl Herbert Rwakihembo, attached to the Military Police, shot dead his fiancée, Irene Namuyaba and two others at Luzira, a Kampala suburb.

He was sentenced to 30 years in jail, but later appealed and won the case. He was freed.

In March 2013, Pte Patrick Okot Odoch shot dead 10 people, including five soldiers, at Bombo Township after disagreeing with a lover in a bar.

He was later arrested, prosecuted and sentenced to 90 years in jail over the shooting.