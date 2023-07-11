Speaker Among orders gov’t to tow stationed vehicles off highways

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has instructed the Uganda Police Force and Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to clear all major highways of abandoned vehicles that pose a threat to road safety. This directive was issued during a plenary session on July 11.

In response to a recent incident in which Mr Apollo Nyegamehe, also known as Aponye, lost his life in a road accident, Speaker Among directed the Minister of Works and Transport to collaborate with the police and UNRA to tow away vehicles parked along major highways.

The owners would be responsible for the cost of towing. This action aims to prevent similar accidents in the future.

The Speaker's directive follows a series of road accidents that have resulted in the loss of prominent individuals from both the political and business spheres.

Just days after Aponye's death, former Erute North MP, Mr Charles Angiro Gutomoi, and three others tragically perished in a road accident along the Karuma-Olwiyo-Pakwach-Nebbi road.

Ms Among also called on the Ministry of Works to prepare a comprehensive report outlining the actions taken by the government to reduce the increasing number of road accidents in the country.

The directive comes two weeks after the government introduced a new law imposing a fine of Shs2 million on motorists who exceed speed limits. The government believes that this measure will help restore order on the roads and save numerous lives that are lost each year.