Speaker Among orders probe into gay activities

The Speaker of Parliament has called for an investigation into the conduct of students after pictures emerged showing them in poses that sections of society have found to be suggestive of same-sex relationships.

Ms Anita Among made the directive yesterday after a discussion centred on schools’ reopening next month.

She asked the Committee on Education and Sports to carry out the probe and report back to the House. However, a date on when the issue will be discussed was not issued.

“And what is this thing we are seeing on social media about the students? In which schools? There are some words I fear to mention and that is why I want someone courageous to mention [the term referring to the learners],” Ms Among said.

Following the Speaker’s submission, Mr Dan Atwijukire Kimosho (Kazo County) stood up and said: “If you have seen what I have seen. There is a tendency of gay [activities] in schools…, whether it is true or not, this House can pick interest, Right Hon Speaker, and we investigate thoroughly.”

After receiving clarification from the legislator, Ms Among ordered for the investigations to commence.

“Committee of Education, pick interest in that story that is on social media on issue of the gays [including] where a teacher is being transferred from one school to another because of being a gay and you are transmitting the character from one school to another. Can you pick up that issue? We are killing our morals. Pick up that issue and report back to this House on those schools that are being mentioned,” Ms Among said, before adding “Not only in the schools, but [overall the investigation should include] the gay practice in [also] other schools,’’ she said.

When Monitor reached out to some of the schools in Wakiso District, a receptionist at one of the institutions, said she would notify the school manager. By press time, we had not received a response.