Speeding truck kills Primary Two pupil

A speeding Mitsubishi Canter truck has knocked and killed a Primary Two pupil of Candy Kids Nursery and Primary School in Kampala.

The incident happened Thursday morning when the driver of the canter truck lost control due to speeding and knocked the school's fence which is on Kireka-Kamuli road thus causing the death of seven-year-old Robina Nakafero.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said the police were immediately alerted and responded to the scene and took the deceased’s body to City Mortuary Mulago for postmortem examination.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Nakafero, and we share in their grief during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the entire Candy Kids school community, who have been deeply affected by this tragic event,” he said.