Spina bifida: Expert warns parents against cloth diapers

An expert has cautioned parents with children living with spina bifida against using traditional cloth diapers.

Ms Ruth Nalugya, the executive director of Spina bifida and Hydrocephalus Association Uganda (SHAU), said such children have delicate skins which are prone to infections.

“This is so because they have lower level sensation due to the damage of the spine. This is further aggravated by the urinary and bowel incontinence and because most of them don’t feel the sores, even knowing how to tell in most cases is a problem,” Ms Nalugya said during an interview with the Monitor yesterday.

She said the reusable diapers are not favourable because they keep the skin wet and prone to irritation and damage.

Ms Nalugya advised parents to try as much as possible to prevent skin damage by following the advice of health workers as well as joining support groups of fellow parents for further information and experience sharing.

“They should also keep monitoring their children’s skins, avoid hot baths and tight clothes, keep the skins moisturised, avoid unnecessary antibiotics in case of the wound and immediately take them to hospital for further management,” Ms Nalugya said.

Ms Nalugya urged the government to reconsider the 18 percent tax increase on diapers in the Value Added Tax amendments for Financial Year 2023/2024.

“We ask the government to take into account real-life implications instead of widening the tax base at the expense of the vulnerable communities,” she said.

Mr Nalugya said spina bifida affects 11.7 per 10,000 live births. However, she said it is preventable if the government invests more in maximising the potential for prevention through food fortification, dietary diversity and folic acid supplementation.

The costs of caring for a child with spina bifida which include supplies, transport to access physiotherapy services and reviews, among others are high hence causing financial burdens to parents.

About Spina Bifida

Spina bifida is a condition that affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth. It is a type of neural tube defect (NTD).