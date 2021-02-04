Sporadic violence, low voter turnout mark LC3 elections

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Sporadic violence marred local council elections across the country yesterday as locals elected leaders for sub-counties, town councils and municipal divisions.

LC3 chairpersons and councillors play a direct supervisory role of people at the grassroots.

Cases of violence were reported in the districts of Bukedea, Apac, Isingiro, around Mt Elgon area and other districts. There was chaos reported in several districts in Bukedi and Mt Elgon Sub-regions.

In Tororo, for instance, police was engaged in running battles with voters in Malaba Town council during morning hours. The angry locals were protesting alleged arrest of one of their colleagues by police.

The district police commander, Mr Rogers Chebene, however, said they were dispersing criminals who wanted to disrupt the voting exercise.

“They became rowdy and we had to intervene to restore sanity,” he said.

In Sironko Town, there were also cases of violence reported at some polling stations as supporters of opposing candidates accused each of bribing voters.

The Elgon Police spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei, said they had not registered any serious cases of violence.

In Bukedea District, violence erupted during the early voting hours.

At Tamula Polling Station in Bukedea Town council, voters descended on a polling assistant after he allegedly handed two ballot papers to a voter.

Agents of various contestants accused the polling assistant of aiding election malpractices by issuing more than one ballot paper to people supporting his candidate.

An eyewitness said calm was restored after the ballot paper was withdrawn.

In Isingiro District, there was heavy deployment of the army in Kabingo Town Council.

Locals claim there was ballot stuffing in favour of the NRM candidate.

At around 2.30pm, locals at Ruhimbo Polling Station, armed with stones and sticks, chased after a group of people whom they accused of carrying pre-ticketed ballot papers.

The vehicle in which they were travelling overturned as they sped off to safety. They abandoned it and ran away. Locals claim the army deployment was for covering up election rigging.

At Katoogo Polling Station in Kacheera Sub-county, Rakai District, police had to intervene to stop a physical fight between supporters of two aspirants for councillor for Byakisana Parish.

In districts such as Masaka, Lyantonde, Lwengo, Luweero, Mityana, Kassanda Mukono and Nakaseke, the exercise went on smoothly, with no major incidents reported by press time.

In Ibuje Town Council, Apac District, two people were injured on Tuesday after fighting broke out between supporters of Mr Jowasso Engim (NRM) and his rival, Mr Jimmy Ojok (UPC).

Missing ballot papers

In Apac, the election of councillor representing Central Ward in Akere Division in Apac Municipality was cancelled over missing ballot papers.

Apac returning officer Michael Oguttu said two candidates were nominated for the seat but the NRM flag bearer died before voting day.

Another candidate was nominated later but the Electoral Commission did not have enough time to prepare the ballot papers.

Advertisement

“We are going to prepare a residual election next week,” Mr Oguttu said.

There were also reported cases of mismatch of names of candidates’ particulars on the ballot papers in some areas of Lyantonde and Kyotera, forcing EC officials to cancel the exercise in the affected areas.

Ms Christine Kunihira, the Mubende District returning officer, said they cancelled the elections in Nabingoola Sub-county since particulars for one of the candidates, Mr Sam Kwizera, were missing on the ballot paper.



“We shall sit and agree on another day when voters in the affected sub-county will elect their leaders,” she said.

In Kyotera District, election for councillor to represent Bulinda Ward at Kalisizo Town Council was cancelled after one of the candidate, Ms Resty Nanyunja’s name was misspelt to read as Nanyonga and her clock symbol was replaced by a ball on the ballot paper, leaving her voters confused.

Ms Nanyunja castigated the EC for dispatching materials without verifying information on the ballot papers.

Mr Coleb Nahamya, the Kyotera District returning officer, said fresh election will be conducted for Bulinda Ward.

In Bundibugyo, the EC suspended elections for LC3 chairperson for Bundibugyo Town Council after a picture of one of the candidates missed on the ballot papers.

Delay in delivery of ballot papers

Voting in Ntungamo Municipality for municipal division chairpersons and councillors was characterised by delay in delivery of polling materials, mix up of ballot boxes and in some cases, absence of polling officials.

At Ntungamo Health Centre IV Polling Station, voting started at 11am after the presiding officer of the polling station was transferred at the last minute.

Some impatient voters went back home before they could cast their vote.

The ballot box for Nyakihanga Polling Station in Kahunga Ward had been taken to Nyamisha Polling Station in Muko ward in Western Division and vice versa.

In Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District, voting materials arrived late at most of the polling stations. Cases of low voter turnout were also registered across the district.

Voter turnout

In Bushenyi District, voter turnout was low in the morning hours but the number of people queuing to vote increased in the afternoon.

The district registrar, Mr Godfrey Mbabazi, said the turnout was generally fair but added that voter apathy grew after presidential and parliamentary elections.

In Rukungiri, the voter turnout was low. At Nyakagyeme Sub-county headquarters Polling Station, about five voters were arriving to cast their votes every 30 minutes during the morning hours.

At Rukungiri Taxi Park Polling Station in Western Division, only about 20 people had voted by 11 am.

Handwashing, one of the standard operating procedures (SOPs0 for prevention of Covid-19, was not being observed.

At some polling stations, there was no water and soap for washing hands. Where they were provided, people did not bother to wash their hands and were not be being directed to do so.

In Ibanda Municipality, the voter turnout was fair at Kyaruhanga, Kitwe, Bright Grammar, Kafunjo, Kyabashambo, Misani church centre, Kyarukoobwa A and B, Kigarama and Kankyende polling stations that Daily Monitor visited in the morning hours.

At most of the polling stations in other sub-counties such Merikit and Kwapa, voter turnout was high and voting started at 9am.

However, in some areas, some agents of different candidates were seen dishing out goodies like salt to voters.

Mr Eric Gimei, the district returning officer, said voting started on time.

“The voting is going on well and the election materials reached the 581 polling stations on time,” he said.

In Mbale City, voting also started late at around 10am at most of the polling stations.

Mr Robert Madoi, a voter at Bubyangu Primary School Polling Station, said they waited for about three hours before voting could start.

In Kumi Municipality, there was low turnout. At Township Primary School Polling Station, only about 10 people had voted by 10am.

At Madrasa polling grounds with more than three polling stations, the turnout also remained poor, with no observance for Covid-19 SOPs.

In Kaberamaido District, voter turnout at several polling stations this newspaper visited was poor.

While other places registered low voter turnout, districts of Otuke and Kamuli had different stories to tell. Voter turnout was good at most of the polling stations in the two districts.



By Bill Oketch, Santo Ojok, Denis Edema, George Emuron, Vicent Emong, Emmanuel Olila, Opio Sam Caleb, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Jessica Sabano, Ambrose Musasizi, Barbara Nalweyiso, Wilson Kutamba, Rajab Mukombozi, Elly Katahinga, Ronald Kabanza, Elly Karenzi, Milton Bandiho, Alfred Tumushabe, Joseph Omollo, Longino Muhindo & Oliver Mukaaya