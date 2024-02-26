Stakeholders call for sensitization on child skilling, curriculum changes

A section of concerned stakeholders including school administrators are rallying for a deliberate sensitization programme targeting parents and the public about the child skilling opportunities and school curriculum changes for the Lower Secondary Education.

For schools that have already embraced the skilling programme, a section of parents still question the extra burden of purchasing some of the basic materials and tools demanded by the respective schools to complement the learner skilling programme.

For schools offering vocational skills, the learners have to own some of the basic workshop tools including spanners among other tools, but a section of the parents are very hesitant in availing some of the basic material, Mr Daniel Kyaterekera, a School Director at Hermitage Community Secondary School and Vocational Centre, Luweero District revealed on Saturday.

“We still have many parents that are failing to appreciate the skilling opportunity offered to their children. A child undertaking vocational studies under the skilling programme should own some of the simple tools and materials that facilitate learning,” he said at the award of certificates to students on February 24, 2024.

"We need a deliberate sensitization of both the community and the parents about the new curriculum changes for the lower secondary including the child skilling. The skills training programme should not be voluntary but a core value for all children in secondary schools," he added.

Mr Enoch Kiyemba, the Luweero District Senior education officer, said schools are obliged to have some of the basic equipment, materials and teachers to facilitate the different skilling projects for the students.

“The concept of child skilling is to equip the students with the basic employable skills where a child can start working and earn some extra money from either their projects or getting employed. Your child can help you fix a simple mechanical problem on your vehicle without rushing to the mechanic. Life will be easier for children who have extra basic life skills. The skilling is not a waste of time but helps the children get to real life outside the school,” he said

Ms Allen Angela Namuddu, 16, and a Senior Four candidate is among the proud certificate holders after undertaking a motor vehicle mechanics course (Level I) at the school.

“My parents deal in motor vehicle spare parts in Kampala City. I decided to undertake the motor vehicle mechanics course because I worked at the shop during my holiday. I can identify different motor vehicle spare parts, talk to customers who speak English language and at the same time fix some of the simple mechanical challenges for them,” she said.

About the school skilling programme

The government through the Ministry of Education is rolling out the skilling programme for the different learning levels including the lower secondary and Advanced Certificate level and tertiary institutions. The introduction of a competence-based curriculum for lower secondary school targets equipping learners with knowledge, skills values and a positive attitude towards the world of work.