Stanbic appoints Mwogeza as interim chief executive

Stanbic, the country’s biggest bank by assets and profitability, has appointed Samuel Frederick Mwogeza as interim chief executive to replace the departed Anne Juuko. The bank has also appointed Barbara Dokoria as interim executive director. The appointments take effect on April 1.

An accountant by training, Mr Mwogeza has been in charge of Stanbic’s Personal and Private Banking segment. He first joined Stanbic Bank, a member of the Standard Bank Group, in 2010 and served in several senior managerial roles before becoming Chief Finance Officer in 2015. In March 2021 he was appointed head of the Consumer and Affluent Banking segment.

Mr Mwogeza’s appointment fills a gap that had emerged after former CEO Anne Juuko was promoted to Global Markets Regional Head for East Africa from next month.





Ms Dokoria is currently the bank’s Executive Head of Compliance. Her appointment follows Emma Mugisha’s resignation as Executive Director and Head of Business and Commercial Banking, to pursue opportunities outside of the Standard Bank Group.

Announcing the appointments, which are subject to regulatory approval, Damoni Kitabire, the Stanbic Bank Chairman, Board of Directors congratulated the incoming leaders and thanked Juuko and Mugisha for their service.





“On behalf of the Board, I thank Anne, and Emma for their leadership over the years and contribution to the sustained growth of Stanbic Bank Uganda; we wish them success in their next respective assignments,” he said.





Appointed in 2020, Ms Juuko's tour of duty ended earlier this month with the bank posting a record Shs412 billion in profit after tax, which was 15.2 percent higher than the previous year. She replaced Patrick Mweheirwe who was the first Ugandan to run the country's biggest bank.





There has been widespread interest into who would next take the reins at the country’s largest lender. On Monday night this newspaper reported that the Central Bank had declined a request by the Stanbic Bank’s board of directors to appoint the head of Stanbic’s operation in Eswatini to the post.





In related news, Diamond Trust Bank this week named Godfrey Sebaana, a seasoned Ugandan banker with two decades of experience, as its chief executive. The appointment takes effect next week. Mr Sebaana replaces Varghese Thambi who has run DTB since 2007.



