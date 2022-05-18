Star Makerere student dies week to graduation

The Makerere University community is mourning the death of their student, who according to the authorities, succumbed to a diabetic attack.

The deceased is identified as Petrinah Babirye, 24, who has been a student at the College of Computing And Information Sciences.

According to the college president, Mr Joseph Mbusa, Babirye was set to graduate on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

“We have lost a student identified as Petrinah Babirye, a student of computer science who was going to graduate next week on Wednesday. It is so sad that she succumbed to diabetes at Nsambya hospital on May 16 at 10pm,” Mr Mbusa told Daily Monitor yesterday.

He added that Babirye used to be among the top performers in class.

“Babirye and I were classmates, she was a very bright student since she was the third best in our class, we have lost a very brilliant person, May her soul rest in eternal peace,” he said yesterday in a telephone interview.

He added: “Babirye was such a hardworking student, she did so well in class since she had a CGPA of 4.38, she will be dearly missed, and may her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Ms Shamim Nambassa, the university guild president, told Monitor yesterday in a phone interview that the students’ body held a vigil yesterday in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb, in honour of the deceased, who will be buried today in her home district of Jinja.

