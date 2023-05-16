State given week to present report on Gen Katumba shooting

The International Crimes Division of the High Court has given the state a week to present an inventory report in the case in which eight people are accused of attempting to kill Works minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala on June 1, 2021.

The group is also accused of murdering Gen Katumba’s daughter and driver, Brenda Nantogo and Sgt Haruna Kayondo respectively during the fatal shooting.

The court’s registrar, Stella Atingu, was prompted by state attorney Lillian Omara who had asked for two weeks in order to finalize the inventory report of exhibits after failing to execute the same as previously directed by trial judge Alice Komuhangi Khaukha.

In the proceedings that have been carried out via zoom, Omara noted that they’ve obtained more documentary evidence from the Forensics Department of Police which they intend to serve to the defense lawyers who have been absent within two weeks.

The accused include Hussein Ismael alias Imamu Muto, Yusuf Siraji Nyanzi, Muhammad Kagugube alias Musiramu, Kamada Walusimbi alias Mudinka, a boda boda rider, and a resident of Nansana, Silman Ayuub Kisambira alias Mukwasi, Abdlaziz Ramanthan Duuku, a religious teacher Habib Ramathan Marjan and Muzaifa Wampa alias Kanaaba, a boda boda rider.

The group are facing thirty charges which include belonging to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, rendering support to a terrorist organisation, murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

The prosecution contends that under the charge of allegedly rendering support to a terrorist organisation, the accused persons and others still at large, between March 2015 and June 2021 in various places in Kampala, Luweero, Kasese and in various places in eastern DR Congo, rendered support to Hussein Lubwama, alias Master.

Prosecution also contends that the group robbed Cheap General Hardware in Nansana East 1 Zone in Wakiso District on May 29, 2019, causing the death of Jimmy Atukuru, Frank Abaho Mutinda and Amin Bugembe.

It is also said that in the same attack, the accused persons stole Shs38m from Tedrin Nalule and threatened to shoot her.

The group is also accused of being behind the robbery at City Shoppers supermarket in Kanyanya-Mpererwe, where they allegedly killed Burton Okoti.

The same group is accused of robbing Shs2.2m from Precious Kayesu and robbing Denovo bakery in Kalerwe in addition to stealing Shs34m from Nawal Nakatudde.