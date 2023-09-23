State House arrests two doctors over abuse of office

State House Health Monitoring Unit operatives have arrested two medical doctors attached to Bubulo Health IV in Manafwa District on allegations of abuse of office and absenteeism.

Dr Paul Muto Bukhota and Dr Daniel Wenani who are currently at Manafwa Central Police Station were arrested on Saturday by security personnel led by the deputy investigations head of State House Health Monitoring Unit, SP Mirriam Akullo.

Dr Muto was arrested for reportedly abandoning work and also having two jobs in government and Non-governmental organisation (NGO), Baylor- Uganda while Dr Wenani was arrested on allegations of elevating himself to a position of senior medical officer.

“Dr Muto has abandoned the work at the facility while Mr Wenani has been impersonating as a senior medical officer and yet he is not,” Ms Akullo, said.

State house officials have pitched camp in Manafwa District for several weeks to monitor service delivery in government facilities.

A probe into abuse of office by medical officers in the district was commissioned last month following reports of mismanagement in health services and increasing maternal deaths due to negligence by the health workers.

During the investigations, 18 ghost health centres and 75 health workers were discovered.

This publication learnt that the district that is supposed to have 92 health workers has 167, giving an excess of 75 health workers.

Dr Julian Nabatanzi, the deputy director State House Health Monitoring Unit, said the four weeks’ investigations revealed that some health workers are extorting money from the patients while others are committing fraud in health facilities.

Health workers in Manafwa District have been on the spot over extortion, absenteeism, negligence of duty, rudeness, drug theft and late coming, among others.

Two weeks ago, police arrested and detained two medical officers of Bugobero Health Centre IV; Dr Sarah Bulira and a midwife, Sandra Chemusto to help with the investigation into the death of a pregnant woman and her baby.