State House takes up Kayunga hospital equipment theft case

The State House Health Monitoring Unit (HMU) has embarked on investigations into the theft of medical equipment worth Shs400m from Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital.

Last week’s theft led to the arrest of four hospital staff by police in Lugazi, Buikwe District after they were found in possession of some of the stolen equipment. The suspects were later released on police bond.

The stolen equipment include; a brazing torch, electric blower, charging valves, biomedical engineering tool kit, hand drill, map gas, and vacuum pump.

Others include; a soldering gun and all its components, a screwdriver set, a hot gun, two adjustable spanners, a clamp metre and chopper brazing robes.

Dr Warren Namara, the HMU director said that the unit had taken up the matter for investigation although concerned officials had earlier declined to inform them about it.

“We are investigating the matter and all culprits will be prosecuted in courts of law,” Dr Warren said without divulging more details.

The Kayunga district police commander, Mr Felix Mugizi, said the hospital director Mr Robert Ssentongo and other senior staff at the facility had recorded statements at police.

“We bonded them but investigations are still ongoing,” he said on Monday.

The theft of the equipment is a big setback to the facility that is still grappling with inadequate equipment.

Although Kayunga regional referral was elevated to this status last year, it is majorly operating as a general hospital as services offered by a health facility of that status are still lacking. The hospital is yet to get specialists in various medical fields while some medical equipment has not been put in place.

Kayunga Hospital was constructed in the 1970s and the facility recently benefited from a major renovation and expansion programme that saw it being elevated to a regional referral hospital.