State House unit arrests top Ntungamo officials over theft

Officials from the State House Health and Medicines Monitoring Unit on Monday arrested the Ntungamo District chief administrative officer (CAO), chief finance officer and the district internal auditors over allegations of embezzling funds.

The arrest follows the recent monitoring of the district payroll system that discovered that funds were being channelled to at least eight non-existent health centre IVs.

Police questioned the CAO, Mr Nasser Mukiibi, the chief finance officer, Mr Frank Buhamizo Muhwezi, the principal internal Auditor, Mr Colleb Musinguzi, and a senior internal auditor.

They are also accused of causing financial loss, neglect of duty, and abuse of office.

The district police commander, Ms Patience Baganzi, confirmed the arrest.

“We have the officials but I can’t give more information on their arrest. Matters like these are normally beyond us and we shall give more details at the right time,” Ms Baganzi said.

In an earlier interview, Mr Mukiibi said the district discovered the ‘ghost’ health units after employing a human resource officer in July.

“We were also surprised that these things exist in the system. Our challenge was that the units that are in Ntungamo are not in the system and we are not the ones who created or managed the system, it was created and managed by the Ministry of Public Service,” Mr Mukiibi said.

The system had health centre IV facilities, including Rwakabengo, Rwakishakizi, Rabarata, Rwakatojo, Rwamabaondo, Rwakamwenda, Rwamujojo, Rwamunjoori, Rwamuranga, and Rwamwanja, which are in other districts.

Four managers of Bwongyera Health Centre III, Rwashamaire Health Centre IV, Rubaare Health Centre IV, and Kitwe Health Centre IV were also questioned before being released on bond.

Dr Warren Namara, the head of the State House health monitoring unit, told this publication yesterday that the arrest was a constructive engagement to find a clear picture on discoveries in the system. He ruled out prosecuting the accused.

Other district officials were summoned to record statements.