State objects to bail for Katanga murder suspects

The Director of Public Prosecutions has asked the court to deny bail to four people accused of the murder of Kampala businessman Henry Katanga.

Prosecution led by Mr Jonathan Muwaganya Monday told the court presided over by Justice Isaac Muwata that the four suspects did not raise any valid exceptional circumstances for the grant of bail.

The applicants are the two daughters of the late Katanga and Molly Katanga; Ms Patricia Kakwanza and Ms Martha Nkwanzi who are facing a lesser charge of destroying evidence.

The other applicants are Mr Charles Otai, a medic and Mr George Amanyire, a house help who both also face a lesser charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.

Molly, who is facing a charge of murder has not applied for bail yet.

“The mention of the illness and the medical reports attached by the first and second applicants (Kakwanza and Nkwanzi) don’t fall in the category of grave illness because the medical doctor who authored the reports does not have the qualifications to make the conclusions he made and besides, there are no clinical notes to give us a medical history,” Mr Muwaganya submitted.

Adding…“We oppose the application in totality. We invite the court to consider the fact that this matter was already committed and ready for trial, we invite the court to use its discretion and dismiss the application and instead fix the hearing date. But if the court is inclined to grant bail for any of the applicants, we pray for stringent terms.”

Among the stringent terms include; depositing of land titles, and passports, a punitive bond commitment for the sureties that will be so compelling for their duties, a proposed bond of 100m for each of the sureties, a weekly reporting to the registrar until the trial date and a specific order for noninterference of witnesses or persons that recorded police statements.

Ms Martha Nkwanzi seated in the middle of prison waders at the High Court in Kampala.

The court further heard that there is a likelihood of absconding if the applicants are granted bail just like Ms Nkwanzi appeared in court after the issuance of a warrant of arrest having been summoned to appear on five different occasions in vain, while Ms Kakwanza may not appear in court given the severity of the sentence of seven years imprisonment attached to the offence she is charged with.

Through their lawyers, the two daughters told the court that they needed to return home and mourn their deceased father. However, Mr Muwaganya reminded the court that they are charged with destroying evidence that was found at the scene of crime following the death of their father.

“It is important that the mental condition of the extended family of the deceased equally be considered. The court is enjoined to balance the rights of the accused persons with the public interest and the rights of the complainants,” Mr Muwaganya submitted.

“This balance can best be attained by denying the bail and ensuring that the main case is expeditiously fixed for hearing so that justice is seen to be done,” he added.

Mr Muwaganya also told the court that the other two applicants Mr Otai and Mr Amanyire have no fixed places of abode and presented non-substantial sureties whom he termed as professional sureties.

In reply Mr Elison Karuhanga asked the court to take a judicial notice as Nkwanzi cannot stand and lactate which is a dangerous thing for her health.

Mr Katanga died on November 2, 2023, following an alleged fight with his wife Molly Katanga in their bedroom at their matrimonial home in Mbuya, Kampala.

It is the prosecution’s case that on November 2, 2023, at Mbuya Chwa 2 Road, Nakawa Division, with malice aforethought, Ms Molly Katanga killed her husband, Henry.

The reasons that Ms Nkwanzi advances in her bail application are that she is a lactating mother and that the young baby whom she bore, two days before the commencement of the court process, needs her motherly care.

According to their grounds for bail, the four states that they are charged with bailable offences, they are entitled to the constitutional presumption of innocence, have substantial sureties, they are law-abiding citizens who have never been charged or convicted of any criminal offence.

Other grounds are that the applicants are gainfully employed, breadwinners of their respective families with fixed places of abode within the jurisdiction of the court to which they shall not abscond once released on bail and have no capacity to interfere with the investigations into the pending criminal case.

The matter has been adjourned to February 21 for a ruling on the bail application.

Don't want to miss on any story, follow our WhatsApp channel for timely updates