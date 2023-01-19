State ready to hear theft case against Sipapa

The Makindye Magistrate's Court has today heard that investigations in the case against jailed Kampala socialite Charles Olimu alias Sipapa of theft are complete.

Prosecution led by Ms Harriet Adongo has said that all investigations in the two charges against Sipapa were complete, however, she could not proceed with the hearing because her witness is currently out of the country.

The trial Grade One Magistrate, Ms Esther Adikini, adjourned the case to February 16 for hearing.

Olimu is separately facing the two charges of office breaking and theft which prosecution alleges was committed on February 3, 2019 in Kisugu, Makindye Division.

Prosecution alleges that Olimu broke into the office of Atsushi Waada and stole four camon batteries, eleven camera lenses, five compact flashes, eight computers, five filters, four hard discs, one electronic dictionary, a backpack, electric book, extension tube, laptop and cash all valued at over Shs100 million.

Court also adjourned the case in which Olimu and his wife Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba are facing ten charges of money laundering, six charges of aggravated robbery, offences for which the maximum penalty is death sentence, to February 27 for mention.

Prosecution alleges that Sipapa and Nakiyemba and others still at large on the night of August 29, 2022 at Bunga Kawuku, Makindye Division robbed a one Jacob Arok Mul and Mary Ateng of USD429.000 (about Shs1.6 billion), three mobile phones, Samsung flat screen TV 75 inches, an apple macbook among others and immediately before or after used a substance on Arok which rendered them unconscious.

During the subsequent investigations, detectives tracked down an iCloud signal from one of the stolen iPhones that led them to the socialite’s home at Kityo close in Buwate, Kira Division.

Occupants told detectives that the home belonged to Sipapa, who was not at home then and when thorough search was conducted in the presence of Nakiyimba, exhibits of evidential material, allegedly stolen from the home of Arok were recovered.

They include; $70,000 (about Shs267 million), four iPhones, three laptops, gold jewelry, an iPhone charger and a Mac pro charger. Also recovered were two registration number plates, UBG 025B and UBA 023U.

In addition, an assortment of car accessories was recovered. They include two amplifiers, six tool boxes, four sports vims, a rear car seat, 12 headlights, indicators, jeep bumper, V8 bumper, V8 rear boot doors, bonnet, three radiators, four inner door shutters, V8 rear boot doors and seven grills. Two cars; a jeep and Audi, without registration plates had been resprayed with a red color and found in the compound.