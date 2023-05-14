Stop delaying cases expecting money, Justice Dollo tells judicial officers

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo has cautioned judicial officers against delaying cases, saying it causes case backlog and wastes people's time and resources.

While commissioning the Shs1.3 billion Mukono High Court building this week, the Chief Justice said judicial officers should stop delaying cases hoping to get money from people involved in those cases.

"You don't have to be nasty, you should be firm and it's only because of you that people will have faith and justice in the court," he said.

"Stop keeping people waiting for you, if you are not available, inform the registrar before 8am so that by 9am, they are informed and leave court premises to do something else," he said.

Justice Owiny Dollo urged the judicial officers to cleanse their selves to save the name of judicially.

“Accommodate all categories of people and be in charge of your court but in a decent and firm manner,” he said.

The registrar of Mukono High Court, Ms Elizabeth Akullo said their commitment is not to embarrass the public.

"We shall not be a disgrace to you. We are committed to accountability, impartiality, and transparency and to fight corruption to the end,” she said.

The principal Judge Flavia Zeija said the launch of the court building was timely and a step in the right direction as it provides additional space for judicial officers.