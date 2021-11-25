Prime

New magistrates warned against being rude, bossy

The Chief Registrar of Courts of Judicature, Ms Sarah Langa Siu. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

The newly-appointed Grade One Magistrates have been urged to serve with integrity.

The chief registrar has cautioned newly appointed Grade One magistrates against being rude and intolerant to court users.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.