New magistrates warned against being rude, bossy

The chief registrar has cautioned newly appointed Grade One magistrates against being rude and intolerant to court users.

Ms Sarah Langa Siu made the remark in Kampala yesterday during a ceremony where the 48 Grade One magistrates took judicial oath.

She asked the new magistrates to reverse the trend that judicial officers should be “worshiped”.

“Respect your peers, your staff; these are very important, they will show you around and help you settle in, and respect court users. We have been accused of being rude, very intolerant, unkind, etc,” Ms Langa said.

She added: “Today, you will attain the title ‘Your worship’- will you load it on people for them to ‘worship you’, will you waive it to them or throw it in their face?, will you throw a litigant out of court because they have referred to you as sir/madam instead of your worship simply because they do not know?, respect yourself, others and authority, you will earn it.”

In 2013, a Judicial integrity report that was released in Kampala, indicated that Grade One magistrates consider themselves as ‘demi-gods’ as they conduct court business.

The same report also indicated that most Grade One magistrates abscond from duty.

This, the report indicated, has inconvenienced many court users and also contributed to delay of justice.

“Complaints about rampant absenteeism among judicial officers are still persistent and there was no visible evidence that the Judiciary has addressed this problem. Stakeholders complained that magistrates are absent without prior notice, leading to unnecessary adjournments,” the 2013 Judicial integrity report reads in part.

The 2013 report indicates that court stations where such problems were registered include Kasangati, Kayunga, Njeru, and Luweero.

Speaking at the same event, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo reminded the magistrates that they have come to work and not just to add numbers.

“As you have heard my cries for justice through various media, you are joining a Judiciary that has suffered understaffing and underfunding. You are not coming to just add to our numbers;- you are coming in as a relief force to administer meaningful and timely justice to our people,” Justice Owiny-Dollo said.

He also urged the new magistrates to serve with humility, integrity, make upright decisions without fear, favour, and malice.