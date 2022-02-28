Stop fighting, Kaziimba tells Christians

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba (in the pulpit) at Muhabura Diocese, Kisoro District on February 27, 2022. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • The Christians also noted that Church of Uganda had refused or failed to put in place a constitution, which gave Mugisha leeway to appoint his grandson Joel Sendegeya as a Diocesan Chancellor with the hope of succeeding him.

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has asked Christians in Muhabura Diocese, Kisoro District to stop internal fights on who should be their next bishop.

