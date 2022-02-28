Stop fighting, Kaziimba tells Christians

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has asked Christians in Muhabura Diocese, Kisoro District to stop internal fights on who should be their next bishop.

Archbishop Kaziimba made the remarks at the weekend while preaching at Muhabura Diocese headquarters in Kisoro Town during his two-day pastoral visit to the diocese.

“There is no need for fighting, abusing and intimidating one another or going to courts of law. God knows everything.

He is the answer for all your needs. God has a plan for Muhabura Diocese and he knows the next bishop of your diocese because he knows your end,” he said.

He also tasked the congregation to support the clergy.

“Why should a clergy man ride a bicycle going to Church to preach and the Christians drive vehicles to church to receive blessings from him? Some Christians love God’s services but don’t love God’s servants. Do God’s work and he will reward you in abundance,” he added.

The Sunday service was attended by the Muhabura diocesan Bishop Cranmer Mugisha, his diocesan secretary Rev Stephen Ruzaza, the head of laity, Mr John Tereraho, minister of state for youth and children affairs, Ms Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, some Members of Parliament, and hundreds of Christians.

Background

In September last year, then Bishop of Muhabura Diocese Cranmer Mugisha asked for early retirement and a select committee commenced the process to get a successor.

Earlier, two Christians took the Bishop of Muhabura Diocese Cranmer Mugisha, Archbishop Kaziimba and the trustees of Church of Uganda to court, contesting the process of selecting the successor.

The Christians also noted that Church of Uganda had refused or failed to put in place a constitution, which gave Mugisha leeway to appoint his grandson Joel Sendegeya as a Diocesan Chancellor with the hope of succeeding him.