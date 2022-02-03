Teso MPs task Kaziimba to resolve Kumi diocese mess

Teso Parliamentary Group has tasked the leadership of the Church of Uganda to find a lasting solution to the impasse surrounding Kumi Diocese since December 2019.

The diocese is currently under the care of retired Bishop for Lango John Charles Odurkami.

Ms Stella Isodo, the spokesperson of the parliamentary group, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that the leadership of Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu holds the key to a peaceful diocese.

“As MPs from Teso Sub-region, we believe that if the matter is not handled well, it may degenerate for the worse, without seeming to take sides, we yearn for a solution that will see the current bickering brought to an end,” she said.

Trouble started when the consecration of the Rev Charles Okunya was called off in December 2019 after the House of Bishops had appointed him as the second caretaker of the diocese to replace Bishop (Rtd) Thomas Edison Irigei.

The cancellation came after a group of Christians petitioned the house of Bishops challenging the Rev Okunya’s appointment on grounds of his marital status and his age.

Consequently, five bishops were appointed to probe the matters raised after which Rev Okunya’s consecration was indefinitely suspended, pending fresh elections for a new bishop.

Since then, the diocese has been divided between two camps.

Ms Isodo said the matter has affected the work of MPs from Ngora, Kumi and Bukedea districts, which constitute the diocese because they are overwhelmed with calls from people demanding the release of Christians from either police or courts.

Last week, the Kumi Magistrate’s Court presided over by Mr George Watyekere, remanded more than 27 Christians as the faithful attempted to illegally consecrate Rev Okunya at St Phillips Cathedral in Ngora recently.

Police spokesperson for East Kyoga, Mr Oscar Ageca, said the suspects were charged for assault against the security guards deployed at St Phillips Cathedral.

Response

Bishop John Charles Odurkami said the process to have the next caretaker is underway, and at the rightful time, the diocese will have a substantial bishop. He said dialogue was given a chance but they didn’t welcome the idea. Bishop Odurkami condemned those seeking to use violence to consecrate the bishop of their choice against the doctrines of Church of Uganda. He a bishop can only be consecrated after the House of Bishops has appointed him.