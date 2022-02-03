Teso MPs task Kaziimba to resolve Kumi diocese mess

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu. PHOTO/FILE

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • Ms Stella Isodo, the spokesperson of  the parliamentary group, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that the leadership of Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu holds the key to a peaceful diocese.

Teso Parliamentary Group has tasked the leadership of the Church of Uganda to find a lasting solution to the impasse surrounding Kumi Diocese since December 2019.

