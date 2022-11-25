Stop neglecting patients, Museveni tells nurses

President Yoweri Museveni has urged nurses and midwives to stop neglecting patients and ensure professionalism at their places of work.

“Some nurses are neglecting patients which must stop. Others are fraudsters and the public should take note of them and report to the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council for action,” he said in his speech read by Vice President Jessica Alupo during celebrations of 100 years of professionalism in Mukono District on Thursday.

He said the online registration system is a great milestone to enable nurses and midwives to access services and also reduce absenteeism in health services.

Mr Museveni, however, appreciated them for the work they do, noting that they have contributed to the improvement of health indicators in the country.

"60 per cent of expectant mothers are able to get Antenatal care to date unlike in 2011 when the percentage was at 48. I commend the council for putting in place clear guidelines to achieve this,” he said.

The President further pointed out that the country faced challenges including insecurity, limited resources especially in hard-to-reach areas, and disease outbreaks but nurses have been willing to work and save lives.

The Minister of Health Dr Ruth Jane Aceng said there are 69,800 nurses and 3,364 midwives registered.

“There are also 1,129 maternity and nursing homes or clinics at the grass root level. The number of midwives is still small as we need more attendance to deliveries," Dr Aceng said calling upon Ugandans to join the profession.

Mr Moses Walakira from UNFPA said seven out of 10 pregnant women deliver with assistance from professional birth attendants. He also called upon the government to implement conducive work policies that further enrich the working environment for the nursing and midwifery personnel.