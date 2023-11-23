Stranded mother of newly-born triplets rescued from hospital

The mother of newly born triplets who was stranded at Kiwoko Hospital in Nakaseke District after failing to clear part of her medical bill has been rescued by well-wishers and discharged by the health facility.

Ms Nuluyat Nabakooza recently gave birth to triplets at the facility before she was tentatively detained the hospital management.

Well-wishers visited Ms Nabakooza on Thursday and paid the Shs430, 000 she owed the health facility management.

The mother admitted to the facility on referral from Luweero Hospital on October 20, 2023 gave birth to premature triplets at Kiwoko Hospital on the same day. The babies were referred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for further management until November 7, 2023 when they got discharged.

Ms Immaculate Apio, the Kiwoko Hospital Development Manager said the facility was able to manage the health condition of the triplets before recommending for the discharge.

“The hospital met part of the required medical bills amounting to Shs860, 000 and the family was supposed to pay the remaining Shs460, 000 before they are discharged. This explains why the mother and the babies have stayed for much longer. We thank God for the kind-hearted people that have helped to pay the balance demanded by the Hospital,” she said.

Ms Nabakooza said while they had been in hospital and looking out for any kind person to help clear the bill, the hospital informed them that they had cleared the larger part of it.

“I felt relieved when the hospital informed me that part of the bill had been cleared by the hospital through its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit funders. But we continued to pray to God that we get other kind-hearted Ugandans to help us get out of the hospital. We thank God that the good hearted Ugandans, including Ms Sylvia Namutebi (Mama Fina) have responded,” she said.

Ms Namutebi, the leader of traditional healers in Uganda and events promoter Abbey Musinguzi were among the different people who came to the rescue Ms Nabakooza and her babies.



Mr Amos Tumwebaze, the father of the triplets and resident of Busula village in Wobulenzi Town Council said the family was stranded because they did not have any money left after spending all they had in hospital.