Striking doctors defy govt orders

Striking doctors have vowed to continue with industrial action which started last week over pay, despite yesterday’s appeal from the Ministry of Public Service.

The Minister of Public Service, Mr Wilson Muruli Mukasa, in a press conference in Kampala yesterday, asked the specialised doctors and Senior House Officers (SHOs) to resume work as they got salary enhancement last year.

He also accused the specialised doctors of violating the Public Service policy by going on strike without engaging Ministry about their issues.

“The enhancement is not yet up to 100 percent in some sectors, but it is on course. And [what doctors are getting] it is far better than what other civil servants are getting,” the minister said.

He added: “Whereas the salaries of other civil servants were enhanced at 18 percent of the approved pay plan, including local government workers, for medical officers special grade [alias specialised doctors], are currently enhanced at 97 percent of the approved plan.”

The specialised doctors, who are earning Shs6 million every month up from monthly pay of Shs4.5 million in the previous year, are complaining that their salary was not enhanced to the required level of Shs11 million.

SHOs, and qualified doctors who are training to become specialists while serving in public hospitals, are also striking over arrears of four to six months.

The minister also said with the level of the country’s economy, the government cannot consider enhancing the salary of medical workers now.

“But that doesn’t mean that enhancement for medical workers has come to a full stop. Medical workers don’t lay down your tools, go back and work and save our lives so that you can even make more money and we enjoy our country,” he said.

The strike has affected access to health services in public facilities such as Mulago and Kawempe hospitals. Patients and caretakers have reported delays in accessing essential health services and limited attention.

However, Dr Herbert Luswata, the secretary general of UMA, the body that specialised doctors ascribe to, said they will not be moved by the minister’s appeal.

He, however, said they will have several meetings, including the one with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja tomorrow, to address their issues.

“When it comes to taking care of the patients to ensure that they are safe, then we shall be covering those areas. Especially when it comes to covering emergencies and handling mothers who need emergency c-sections and boda boda accident victims. But as of now, the doctors are not going back to work,” Dr Luswata said.

On the issue of failing to engage and notify the Ministry of Public Service about their issues, Dr Luswata said the minister was not being truthful.

“The notice for industrial action which was there last year for the strike we had, serves as the same notice for this industrial action because we never stopped the industrial action,” he said.

The UMA secretary general also said he had a discussion with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, over the issue.

“I explained to her what it means to be a medical officer special grade and medical officer,” he said. This reporter couldn’t verify this claim.

Dr Luwata added: “The budget circle is about to be concluded and we had no option but to act now so that the required money, Shs21 billion for these officers, becomes part of the budget for the next financial year.”





Specialised doctors

However, Ms Bitarakwate yesterday said the demands of the specialised doctors are uncalled for.

She said if specialised doctors want to earn like consultants, they need to gain the necessary experience and qualifications.

Specialised doctors complain that they are earning money, below that of consultants who are currently earning around Shs12 million per month, yet they have the same academic qualification of a Master’s degree.