Student dies in train accident 19 days to her LDC graduation

Messages of sympathy are pouring in for a Law Development Centre bar course student, who died in an accident, 19 days to her graduation.

Caroline Aturinda died when a car she was travelling in was hit by a train at Nakawa on Sunday morning.

The police also named Norbert Tizikara, 32, an architect, in the same accident. Reports also named Ann Kabaaya as the third victim of the accident.

Law Development Centre tweeted: “It is on a sad note that we announce the death of Aturinda Caroline which occurred yesterday after a train crash in Nakawa Division.

Caroline was an LDC student due to graduate on July 29. May the Lord comfort her family during this difficult moment. RIP Caroline.”

The one-year bar course is studied by lawyers in Uganda, who intend to become advocates.

Ms Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson, blamed the driver for not abiding by the traffic laws that require the motorist to give way for a train.

Mr John Ssengendo, the Uganda Railways Corporation communications officer, said their locomotive was returning from Namanve after delivering goods.

“That according to the train driver, he hooted before reaching the level crossing as is always required of them. He said he had the head lamps flushing bright for any other motorist to see, but he suspects that the accident could have resulted from carelessness of the car driver,” Mr Ssengendo said on Sunday.