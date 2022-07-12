455 people killed in road carnages in 37 days

The Directorate of Traffic Police has confirmed that a total of 455 people countrywide have died on the road and 1,412 have sustained serious injuries in just 37 days.

The traffic report since June 2022 indicates that the daily death rate is 12 people, which is higher than the average number of road users killed last year per day.

The traffic police spokesperson Ms Faridah Nampiima said that in June, traffic police registered 1,825 accidents of which 321 were fatal, 995 were serious and 509 were minor.

“We had 1,512 accident victims, 366 people died while 1,146 sustained injuries,” she said.

She added that in the first week of July, traffic police also registered 322 accidents of which 62 were fatal, 180 were serious and 86 were minor.

“The accident victims were 365 of which 89 died and 266 sustained serious injuries,” Ms Nampiima said.

The police annual crime report for 2021 showed that more road crashes were reported compared to the year 2020.

The report indicates that there was a 42 per cent increase in the number of crashes reported in 2021 from 12,249 in 2020 to 17,443 in 2021.